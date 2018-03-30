Say it isn’t snow! Springtime storm could bring more snow to tri-state

NEW YORK – This is no April Fool’s joke: there could be snow in our not-so-distant future.

A low-pressure system off the coast will have enough moisture to create a springtime snowfall on Monday, just in time for the morning commute.

It’s important to note that because there are still a few days left for this system to change, this forecast is preliminary but so far, this is what we know:

Snow is expected to start falling about 5:30 a.m. Monday. By 8 a.m., the tri-state could see heavy snow showers before the precipitation changes over to rain at about 2 p.m. Expect about 6 to 8 hours of snowfall.

The temperature will be close to freezing, creating good conditions for snow – and not freezing rain – to form.

Accumulations could range from about an inch in New York City to nearly 3 inches in points north and west.

Because the ground will be warm, the snow is not likely to stick in Manhattan but it could accumulate in the outer boroughs, New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut.

Before this potential snow hits, the system that brought clouds and scattered showers to the tri-state on Friday will move out by 9 p.m. and the temperatures will drop into the high 30s overnight. We’ll have a seasonably warm weekend with temperatures in the mid to high 50s on Saturday and Sunday.