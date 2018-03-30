Pre-K for All: Deadline to apply is today

NEW YORK — Families planning to apply for free, full-day pre-K in New York City have until Friday to submit their application.

There is a seat for every student born in 2014 and all applications received by the deadline will be treated the same, according to the programs’ admissions priorities. Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina is encouraging all families to submit an application for their children.

“We are proud to offer high-quality Pre-K programs for families all across the city,” she said. “Pre-K gives students the foundation they need to succeed in kindergarten and beyond.”

Pre-K for All runs five days a week from September to June. Options include a full-day schedule and some half-day options are available.

Who qualifies to apply for pre-K?

Families with children born in 2014

New York City residents

Students who move to NYC during the admissions process

Students with disabilities

Students whose home language is a language other than English. No program may deny admission, registration, or enrollment to a student based on the student’s fluency or perceived fluency in English.

Students in Temporary Housing can apply to pre-K even if their housing situation is uncertain. They do not need paperwork to apply to schools, accept an offer, or enroll in a school.

How can families apply?