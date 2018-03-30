NYC schools chancellor Carmen Farina retires after 52 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carmen Farina retired as NYC schools chancellor Friday and was given a standing ovation at City Hall.

“On behalf of all 8 1/2 million New Yorkers, we thank you Carmen for your extraordinary service to NYC,” said NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, as he handed her a proclamation.

The 74-year old from Brooklyn retired after more than 50 years with the NYC Department of Education, the nation’s largest school system.

“It’s been a privilege, something I enjoyed doing," she said to her staff and city employees. "I want New Yorkers to know there's no better job than being an educator in the city.”

In her education career, she went from teacher, to principal, to superintendent and finally schools chancellor in 2014, overseeing over 1,800 public schools.

Under her leadership, graduation rates and test scores went up, according to city officials.

“She did a amazing job, she has a lot to be proud of,” added the mayor.

And as she walks out, a new chancellor walks in.

He is Richard Carranza, former Houston schools superintendent.

Mayor de Blasio appointed Carranza earlier this month, after Miami’s schools superintendent, Alberto Calvalho publicly backed out of the job the day after he was hired.

While walking to her car out of city hall, Farina, now former schools chancellor, said while she’ll miss her job, she’s confident Carranza is the right choice for the city’s 1.1 million children in public schools.

Carranza takes over on Monday.