New York reaches $168B budget deal including funding for NYCHA and MTA with fees for Uber, Lyft, taxis

New York State has a $168 billion budget deal.

It addresses changes to the federal tax code, education, sexual harassment policies, and increased funding for The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

From the State Capitol in Albany, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the deal with lawmakers around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

Phase 1 of a congestion pricing plan is part of the budget. It creates a central business district in Manhattan south of 96th Street. There will be a $2.75 charge in the district for rides from for-hire-vehicles (FHV) such as Uber and Lyft. Yellow taxi rides will have a $2.50 cent charge.

That is expected to raise $415 million a year. Governor Cuomo says the city will also be required to pay for half of the $800 million emergency action plan for the subway. The state says it has the power to direct the funding if the city administration does not comply.

Cuomo signed an executive order for an Independent Monitor at NYCHA. The budget allocates $250 million in additional funding for a total of $550 million.

Design-build, which expedites construction projects, was approved for NYCHA and the road construction project along the BQE in Brooklyn. The Governor says he will be moving ahead with plans to redevelop some areas around Penn Station and Hudson River Park.

Lawmakers worked into the eveing to approve a budget before a new fiscal year begins Sunday. It also includes $1 billion in new education spending, investments in water quality and money to fight Lyme disease. The agreement contains one new tax, a fee on opioid manufacturers and distributors intended to fund efforts to combat addiction.

Lawmakers also inserted language to create a commission to examine whether members of the Senate and Assembly deserve a pay raise.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has been objecting to some of the Governor's proposals as dangerous to a city's decision-making process.

Watch the governor's full breakdown of the budget below: