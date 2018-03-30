National Reading Month encourages kids to keep reading

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Although March and National Reading Month is coming to a close, we should encourage kids to keep reading every day.

PIX11’s Jennifer Bisram joins talks about her new children book "First Day of School: Do You Want to Be My Friend?" and how it focuses on getting past the anxiety of the first day back to school by making friends.

The following sites provide great resources for books to please all ages:

Reading is Fundamental: https://www.rif.org/

National Head Start Association https://www.nhsa.org/our-work/initiative/national-reading-month

National Education Association http://www.nea.org/grants/886.htm

Leap Frog http://www.leapfrog.com/en-us/learning-path/articles/march-is-national-reading-month-even-if-you-dont-readyet​

To grab a copy of “First Day of School: Do You Want to Be My Friend?" click here.