MTA conductor performs lifesaving CPR on passenger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — An MTA conductor is being called a hero after he successfully performed CPR on a passenger having an apparent heart attack on an F train during rush hour on Wednesday night.

As the packed southbound train was pulling into the Jackson Heights/Roosevelt Avenue station around 6:22 p.m., passengers told conductor Kevin Bartsch that there appeared to be a dead man in the subway car.

“I got him on the floor and his lips were blue. I checked for a carotid pulse I started CPR," Bartsch told PIX11.

Bartsch, a former volunteer firefighter in Suffolk County and a trained EMT, leapt into action and began CPR while a dispatched EMT prepared to use a defibrillator. He successfully revived the passenger.

“He was given compressions and I didn’t see if he did mouth to mouth. By the time I got there to shock the patient he had already risen," EMT Christian Winn told PIX11.

“He was amazing. He is a hero without a doubt,” subway rider Amy Harris said.

Bartsch remained modest. “I don’t consider myself a hero. I did what I was trained to do,” he said.

The MTA is planning to honor and celebrate this heroic conductor.

Bartsch wants to meet the man whose life he saved. “If you’re listening let’s reach out to me and my partner. I would love to meet you see how you’re doing," he said.