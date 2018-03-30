Man, 55, stabbed in violent Bronx robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx — Police are searching for the two men involved in a violent robbery in the Bronx earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Mar. 18 as a 55-year-old man was approached by two men while he was walking in front of 304 Echo Place in Mount Hope, police said.

The two men displayed knives and pushed the victim to the floor as they began to go through his pockets, said police.

During the confrontation, the victim was stabbed, causing injury to his face and right hand, according to police.

The duo forcibly got away with $60 in cash and fled east on Echo Place, cops said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries, said police.

