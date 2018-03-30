ICE detainee who escaped at JFK Airport captured in Chicago, ICE says

An ICE fugitive who escaped from custody at JFK Airport on Tuesday night was caught in Chicago Friday, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE officials said 31-year-old Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, a national of Senegal unlawfully present in the country, was in ICE custody when he fled the airport in a taxi around 9 p.m. Mbacke broke away when agents removed his handcuffs to go through X-ray screening, according to the Daily News.

After three days on the run, he was arrested in Chicago by ICE agents and members of the Removal Operations (ERO) Fugitive Operations team. He is back in ICE custody.

ICE described Mbacke as a “violent deportee.” He entered the country lawfully in 2005 before violating the terms of his status. He has previous criminal convictions for multiple weapons and firearms offenses and was ordered deported in September 2015 by an immigration judge, according to ICE.