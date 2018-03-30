Harlem’s Heaven Hats: Meet the hat master dressing NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — From the Easter holiday to the Kentucky Derby, hat season has arrived. For nearly three decades, Evetta Petty has been making them by hand in her shop in Harlem on the corner of 147th Street.

From trendy fascinators and wide brim hats, to hand painted headwear, every stitch and stone receives special care at Harlem's Heaven Hats.

Her designs have been featured on TV shows, runways and the pages of some of the top fashion magazines. What started out as a hobby for this FIT graduate, has turned into an international business with online sales growing from around the world.