Five alleged gang members accused of running prostitution ring on Long Island

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — Five alleged gang members accused of running a prostitution ring were busted on Long Island, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced Thursday.

Shati Roy, 31, Jamie Young, 47, Kelvin Jackson, 37, Jeffrey Eason, 54, and Avion Gordon, 30, were arrested on multiple charges after authorities discovered evidence of a sex trafficking ring across Suffolk County.

Police initially apprehended Roy and Young after authorities found out that they transported four women to a hotel in a van, forcing them to engage in prostitution, authorities said.

During Roy’s arrest, police said he was in possession of heroin, crack cocaine, buprenorphine and marijuana. He also allegedly tried to crush the crack cocaine he attempted hide in his underwear, said authorities.

Following the arrest, investigation revealed Roy led a sex trafficking ring between Sept. 1 and Dec. 14, 2017 and operated in commercial establishments and residences in Shirley, Medford, Coram, Ridge, Ronkonkoma and Holtsville, according to the Timothy D. Sini, Suffolk County District Attorney.

The women were psychologically tortured and physically threatened so they can engage in prostitution and they were given drugs to impair their judgment and create debt that needed to be repaid, according to authorities.

“They would charge these girls for the drugs that they were essentially forcing upon them, including cocaine and heroin, and would have the girls pay these debts by having sex with the customers of this sex trafficking ring,” District Attorney Sini said.

Roy is charged with all 44 counts, including 18 counts of sex trafficking, three counts of attempted sex trafficking, five counts of promoting prostitution, attempted promoting prostitution, three counts of promoting prostitution, six counts of conspiracy, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts of criminal possession of a controlled, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Young is charged with 27 counts of the indictment, Jackson is charged with 15 counts and Eason is charged with 19 counts, all including the top charge of sex trafficking. Gordon is charged with three counts of conspiracy.

If sentenced, Roy, Young, Jackson and Eason can each face a maximum of 25 years in prison. Gordon faces a maximum of 4 years in prison.