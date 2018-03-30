Fire breaks out at Newark building, dozens displaced

NEWARK, N.J. — At least 58 residents were affected by a fire that broke out at a Newark building Friday morning.

At about 2:49 a.m., firefighters responded to a three-story mixed-use building at 798 Broadway with businesses on the first floor and apartments above.

The blaze spread to the second and third floors of the building as well as the roof, Newark fire officials said.

About 58 residents were rescued. One firefighter was evaluated and released, according to officials.

No other injuries were reported, authorities said.