Crash on Grand Central Parkway leaves 3 people critically injured; traffic snarled

QUEENS — Three people are critically injured, and traffic is snarled, after a multivehicle crash on the Grand Central Parkway during the morning rush-hour commute Friday, officials said.

The crash happened around 7:06 a.m. on the Grand Central Parkway eastbound near the Jackie Robinson Parkway, FDNY said.

Six people have been hospitalized, three in critical condition and three with minor injuries, according to FDNY.

The incident left traffic backed up in both directions in the area.

Commuters are advised to consider alternative routes.

