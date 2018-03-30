Boys, 14 and 15, charged in deadly assault of man in New Jersey: Hudson County prosecutor

GUTTENBERG, N.J. — Two teenagers face charges after a man died following an attack in Guttenberg, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

Police found the victim, Sebastian Aguilar, 36, lying on the ground on 70th Street between Broadway and Hudson Avenue Wednesday around 10:15 p.m. after he was assaulted while walking in the area, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Aguilar was transported to the hospital, but died the following day, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Two boys, ages 14 and 15, have since been arrested in the incident, the prosecutor’s office said.

Both were charged with one count each of aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim, according to the prosecutor’s office. Additional charges are expected to be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor’s office at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the prosecutor’s website by clicking here.