April Fools’ Day 2018 pranks: The best brand stunts

NEW YORK — It's still March, but the jokes on us: April Fools' Day started early this year. With Easter Sunday falling on April 1 for the first time in over 60 years, brands have started pranking customers.

Here are some stunts to keep an eye out for.

SodaStream and Bed Bath & Beyond are teaming up to let you bathe in bubbly soda water with a new invention: the SodaSoak.

Warby Parker and Arby’s, or WArby’s, have created limited edition merchandise and are also selling Onion Ring Monocles in New York City. You can pick up the fried, single eyeglass from Friday through Sunday at Arby’s 32 E. 23 rd Street location or Warby Parker’s 121 Green Street store.

Street location or Warby Parker’s 121 Green Street store. Biometric company Pindrop usually focuses on voice security and authentication, but their latest technology called "toungueprinting" lets you lick your phone to gain access.

Lexus and genetics company 23andMe say they’ll use your DNA to match you with your dream car.

Rent the Runway, which usually rents dresses and accessories to humans, said on Thursday they were introducing Rent the Runway for Dogs.

Petco launched a fake salon, Beautiful Bond, that will give pet owners a makeover to look like furry friends.

Peeps named the Energizer Bunny as its new celebrity creative director.

Reese's put on a little “eggs-periment” in one grocery store by swapping out real eggs with chocolate peanut butter ones.

Here are some past April Fools' Day memorable pranks.

Early 1950s - The BBC runs a "news" item about the spaghetti harvest in Switzerland.

1985 - Sports Illustrated runs a 14-page story by George Plimpton about a Mets pitching phenom named Sidd Finch. The reclusive, skinny Finch has a 168-mph fastball (which he credits to meditations in Tibet) and a host of quirks including carrying a French horn at all times and wearing only one hiking boot while pitching.

1986-present - Press releases for the [non-existent] New York City April Fools' Day Parade have been issued every year since 1986.

1996 - Taco Bell Corp. runs a full-page ad in several major newspapers claiming it has purchased the Liberty Bell and is renaming it the "Taco Liberty Bell."

2004 - The National Public Radio show "All Things Considered" runs a story about the post offices' new "portable zip codes" program. Based on people being able to keep their phone number even if they moved, the program was designed to represent "a citizen's place in the demographic, rather than geographic, landscape."

2008 - The BBC runs a video clip of flying penguins as part of a story for its series "Miracles of Evolution." The presenter explains that the penguins escaped the cold, harsh Antarctic weather by flying to the tropical rainforests of South America.

April 1, 2010 - The National Republican Senatorial Committee releases a parody web video celebrating President Barack Obama as "truly the greatest president ever" and that he has "kept all his promises."

April 1, 2013 - The Guardian announces the launch of its own augmented reality device, Guardian Goggles, which will "beam its journalism directly into the wearer's visual field, enabling users to see the world through the Guardian's eyes at all times."

April 1, 2016 - Google introduces "Mic Drop," a Gmail feature that enables users to send emails with an animated gif depicting a minion dropping a microphone. The prank goes awry when people accidentally click on the button and unwittingly send business emails with the whimsical animation. The feature is removed after several hours of confusion.