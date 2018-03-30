Person sought in beating death of father outside his Bronx home: police

BELMONT, the Bronx — Police asked for the public’s help Friday identifying a person of interest in the killing of a father who was beaten outside his Bronx home.

The victim, Philip Roseburgh, a 35-year-old father of three, was punched and fell, hitting his head on the pavement, during an altercation with two men outside his home on Garden Street in Belmont on Feb. 21, police said. He later died.

Ceasar Johnson, 19, was arrested one month later and expected to be charged with murder, but was later released during court proceedings, according to police.

Now, a picture of a person of interest in the killing has been released. Police did not say what they think his connection to Roseburgh’s death is.

The man sought is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

