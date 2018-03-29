Women’s groups rally at NYPD headquarters after report shows sex assault cases not properly investigated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A blistering report from the New York City Department of​ Investigation ​about the NYPD's Special Victims Division prompted the National Organization for Women to rally in front of police headquarters Thursday.

There were 67 detectives for a crushing caseload of 5,661 suspected attacks last year, the report found. As the number of sex assaults reported to the NYPD rises, the report said Special Victims is understaffed and detectives are overworked.

"The case load of a sex crimes detective is 20 times higher than that of a homicide detective," Jane Manning ​of Women's Justice NOW said. ​

The DOI report said NYPD leadership failed to increase staffing in the sex crimes unit, even as Special Victims asked for it. It noted there are not enough experienced investigators and crumbling facilities are not appropriate for victims.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the NYPD disputes parts of the report, but justice for rape victims is a priority.

"If we find there is a need for more personnel, we will give them the personnel," de Blasio said.

​The Department of Investigation recommended the NYPD double the amount of detectives in the Special Victims Division's adult sex crimes unit. The National Organization for Women supports that.

The NYPD did not respond to PIX11's request for comment.