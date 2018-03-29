Thieves sought in knifepoint robbery, assault in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Police are looking for the group connected to a robbery and assault in the Bronx Sunday night.

Around 9.pm., the victim met with three individuals inside a stairwell at 806 Westchester Ave. in Woodstock to exchange property, police said.

During the interaction, one of the individuals displayed a knife while the others assaulted the victim and took his property, said police.

The group fled and got away with the victim’s cell phone, backpack and coat.

The victim did not suffer injuries.

The suspected robbers are described as males in their late teens.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).