Thief knocks over, robs 70-year-old man who uses a cane in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan — Police are searching for the thief who knocked over and robbed a 70-year-old man in Manhattan Tuesday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m. in front of 315 Park Avenue South, an individual approached the victim from behind and pulled his cane away from him, causing him to fall to the ground, police said.

When the man fell to the ground, the individual took his wallet, but helped the victim back onto his feet when he noticed people were approaching them, according to police.

The individual continued to take $15 from the victim’s wallet and returned it before fleeing west on E. 42nd Street, said cops.

The individual is described as an unshaven man who was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a gray, hooded sweater with red lining and camouflage shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Please enable Javascript to watch this video