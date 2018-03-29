Smoke condition at World Trade Center snarls PATH train service

NEW YORK — A smoke condition at World Trade Center has suspended PATH train service on the Newark-World Trade Center line and the Hoboken-World Trade Center line during the Thursday morning commute.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the PATH Train tweeted about the smoke condition, which has temporarily suspended service on the two lines as the condition is being investigated.

New Jersey Transit is cross honoring PATH customers at Newark, New York Penn Station and Hoboken.

PATH train service is also operating form Journal Square to Newark as the Newark and Hoboken lines going into World Trade Center remain suspended.