Mother, 5 children missing in Florida found safe: reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A missing mother and her five young children have been found safe, according to reports.

Kimber Clark, 29; King Brody, 2; Kyliah Holloway, 7; Dwayne Felder, 8; Lashaun Felder, 9; and Ariana Felder, 11, were reported missing Sunday, according to a missing child alert in Florida.

The children were last seen in the 8000 block of Merrill Road in Jacksonville, and may be with Clark, the alert stated.

Clark, who is the children’s mother, recently became homeless and has since been “depressed and suicidal,” police told local stations WXIA and WJAX.

All six were found by Tuesday, according to police, who told local TV stations they were “safe.”