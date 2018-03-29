Mets icon Rusty Staub dead at 73

NEW YORK — Mets icon Rusty Staub has died, the ball club confirmed Thursday. He was 73.

Former New York Mets players Rusty Staub waves to the fans at home plate after the game against the Florida Marlins to commemorate the last regular season baseball game ever played in Shea Stadium on Sept. 28, 2008 in Flushing. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Staub died at a Florida hospital just after midnight Thursday, which is Opening Day, according to the NY Daily News. The paper first broke news of his death.

The right fielder, designated hitter and first baseman played for Houston, the Montreal Expos, New York Mets, Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers from 1963 – 1985.

He was with the Mets from 1972 – 1974, and ended his career with the team in 1985 after joining it for a second time in 1981. Staub was inducted into the New York Mets Hall of Fame a year after his retirement.

The Daily News reports he faced several health issued over the years, and died of multiple organ failure after being admitted to the hospital with pneumonia, dehydration and an infection. He was hospitalized for eight weeks before his death.

Staub would have turned 74 this Sunday.