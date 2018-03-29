Long Island judge found with ‘soiled female’ underwear charged with burglarizing neighbor’s home

EAST ISLIP, N.Y. — A Suffolk County District Court judge has been arrested for burglarizing his neighbor’s East Islip home and allegedly stealing her underwear, police say.

Robert Cicale, 49, entered a home on Donna Place at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday and after realizing there was a resident inside the home, he fled.

Police located him a short time later on Rosemary Place.

Officers say the judge was in possession of “soiled female undergarments.” It is unknown whether the underwear was taken during this burglary or an earlier one.

Detectives charged Cicale, of 14 Donna Place, East Islip, with second degree burglary.

Cicale will be held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned on March 30 at First District Court in Central Islip.