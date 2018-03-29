Girl Scouts of Nassau County send cookies to the troops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Girl Scouts of Nassau County and representatives of DHL came together Thursday to ship over 75,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies® to U.S. Military around the world as part of the 13th Annual Operation Cookie send off.

The event is intended to give a sweet taste of home to members of the United States Military who are serving overseas.

Over the past 13 years, the Girl Scouts of Nassau County, with the help from DHL, have shipped over 767,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies® to servicemen and women in Iraq, Afghanistan, and throughout the world.

Cookies have also been delivered to a local Marine Base in Garden City, the Coast Guard station at Jones Beach and other New York military institutions. Support comes from local community members who purchase cookies from Girl Scouts in Nassau County to be donated to military heroes.