MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Flames ripped through a Bronx building Thursday morning, video showed.

The blaze started on Third Avenue between East 163rd and East 164th streets around 5:15 a.m., FDNY said.

Google Maps lists a laundromat at the location given by the FDNY, and shows a church next door.

So far, there are no reports of injuries, FDNY said.