Fabolous arrested for domestic violence in Englewood: police

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — The rapper Fabolous has been arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident in Englewood, local police confirmed Thursday.

John Jackson, 40, turned himself over to Englewood detectives around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Fabolous was accompanied by his attorney at the time.

Jackson, who also goes by Fabolous, faces third-degree aggravated assault and third-degree making terroristic threat charges in connection to a domestic incident that happened earlier that day, police said.

The victim is Jackson’s partner Emily Bustamante, who appeared in VH1’s Love & Hip Hop in 2011, and goes by the name Emily B, TMZ reports.

The pair have two children, ages 10 and 2, together.

Jackson’s attorney, Alberto Ebanks, spoke to Billboard about the incident Thursday.

“I’ve known Fab close to 20 years and believe he is incapable of engaging in the alleged conduct,” Ebanks told the publication.