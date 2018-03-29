Angry NYCHA Tenants rally, pray for public housing fixes and funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Public housing tenants fed up with conditions inside their homes rallied and marched during Holy Week just across from City hall.

Public Advocate Letitia James says she is on the tenants’ side.

“This is not just a health crisis, this is a human rights crisis," James said. "I want to say to everyone in leadership positions, it’s unconscionable."

Eli Hecht, a lawyer for at-risk communities, is suing NYCHA. He's to force the agency to perform re-inspections for lead within 90 days.

A spokesperson for NYCHA says, “We have sped up repair times by 9 days, crime in public housing is down markedly, and we're making major upgrades to correct decades-old problems with heat, leaks and elevators. We know there's still a lot of work ahead to provide our residents the safe, clean and connected communities they deserve.”

