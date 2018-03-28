Report: NYC Tuberculosis cases increased by 10 percent in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — As flu season winds down, there’s another infectious disease New Yorkers should keep an eye out for. The number of Tuberculosis cases in New York City is rising.

A new report from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene says the number of TB cases in New York City increased 10 percent last year, from 556 cases in 2016 to 613 in 2017. It's the largest spike in cases since 1992.

“Tuberculosis is an infection in the lung that can go on to involve other parts of the body, and at one time it was a major killer," said Dr. Abraham Sanders, medical director of NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center's Pulmonary Function Lab.

Symptoms of active TB include chronic coughing, fever, fatigue, weight loss and night sweats. But in the U.S. it’s hard to come in contact with the disease, as someone with active TB has to cough on you.

Tuberculosis is treatable with antibiotics. The Health Department has four tuberculosis clinics throughout the city that provide free screenings, treatment and other health services.