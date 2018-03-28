Teacher’s aide arrested for bringing loaded gun to Rockland County school: police

WEST NYACK, N.Y. — A teacher’s aide was arrested Wednesday for bringing a loaded firearm to a West Nyack-area school, officials said.

Police were called around 9:02 a.m. about a teacher’s aide possessing a firearm at Jesse J. Kaplan School, located at 65 Parrott Road, the Clarkstown Police Department said. The school educates children and adults ages 5 – 21 who have disabilities, and offers education, nursing services and therapy, its website states.

The call came after a colleague spotted a handgun in the aide’s purse and notified the principal, officials said. No students were in the classroom at the time.

The school resource officer, who also works for the Police Department, responded and secured the weapon, police said.

The campus was temporarily locked down during the incident, its website stated at the time.

After being questioned, police said the teacher’s aide was arrested. The teacher has a license to carry, but bringing a loaded weapon to a classroom is a felony, officials added.

Investigators don’t believe the gun was ever taken out of the aide’s bag, or used in a threatening manner, according to police.

The teacher has also been suspended, school officials said.

The ordeal comes more than a month after President Donald Trump promoted the idea of arming teachers in the wake of a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida that resulted in the deaths of 17 people.

It is not yet known why the teacher’s aide was armed.