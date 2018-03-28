Students at NY’s Hofstra want Jefferson statue removed, others petition to save it

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Dueling online petitions have been created by students at New York’s Hofstra University over the removal of its Thomas Jefferson statue.

Student Ja’loni Owens first started a Change.org petition to remove it because he said Jefferson was a slave owner who believed black people were inherently inferior to whites.

Owens is demanding that administrators of the university on Long Island remove the statue and “no longer display it on campus.” He and other student activists are planning a Friday protest in front of the statue.

Although he wrote that “all men are created equal,” Jefferson owned more than 600 slaves over the course of his life.

Jefferson believed that black and white people could never live peacefully together because black people were racially inferior.

Following Owens’ petition, someone with the username “concerned Hofstra student” started a petition to save the statue.

Although Jefferson “simply participated in” slavery, the petition argues his abolitionist views were well documented.

Hofstra administrators said in a statement they “look forward to continuing a civil exchange of ideas and perspectives on the subject.”

PIX11’s Ashley Soley-Cerro contributed to this report.