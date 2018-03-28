PIX11 honors the NYPD heroes who rescued man from RFK Bridge

NYPD's Emergency Service Unit is a uniquely trained group part of the Special Operations Bureau. Just this week, members responded to the RFK Bridge where a man threatened to jump. Lisa Mateo talks to the heroes who rescued him.