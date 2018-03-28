Mom’s ear bitten off by pit bull while she was shielding kids at Bronx playground

LACONIA, the Bronx — A mom shielding her children from a pit bull off the leash was bitten twice in the Bronx, officials said.

The 57-year-old woman was at the playground section of Eastchester Houses shortly after 3 p.m. when she was attacked, officials said. The pit bull bit her ear and her hand. She lost her ear in the attack.

Police took the dog’s owner into custody and the dog is at Animal Care Control. Charges have not yet been filed.

The woman is currently at the hospital being treated.

