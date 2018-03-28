Missing woman’s body found near NY home as snow recedes

OTSEGO, N.Y. — A 60-year-old woman last seen the day before a major snowstorm has been found dead near her upstate New York home in an area previously covered by several feet of snow.

Margaret Thayer was last seen March 1 and had been reported missing on March 6. Her body was found Wednesday morning behind her home in the town of Otsego, just outside of Cooperstown. Officers had previously searched the area with police dogs.

The Otsego County sheriff’s office said Thayer suffered from an unspecified medical condition and had restricted mobility.

A cause of death has not been released. Foul play is not suspected.