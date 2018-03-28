Man grabs 12-year-old’s buttocks in East Harlem: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man is being sought Wednesday for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in East Harlem, according to police.

He is accused of approaching the child from behind Sunday around 6 p.m. near East 116 Street and First Avenue.

The man then grabbed the 12-year-old's buttocks, police said.

A description of the man sought is not available, but police released video of him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).