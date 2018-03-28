Man falsifies fire extinguisher inspections in Long Island safety scam

CENTRAL ISLIP, L.I. — A Brooklyn man was arrested for scamming about 30 Long Island businesses into paying for fake fire extinguisher inspections, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced Tuesday.

Michael Castellano, 51, collected about $1,050 from business owners for fire extinguisher inspections and falsified certificates of inspection under the business name Liberty Fire Extinguisher Sales Co., according to District Attorney Timothy D. Sini.

During the incidents that started as early as August 2017, Castellano charged about $20 per fire extinguisher and replaced the inspection tags without servicing the equipment, according to authorities.

Castellano targeted small businesses owned by immigrants who spoke English as a second language.

“This individual was preying on small business owners who were trying to do the right thing and protect the safety of their employees,” Sini said.

Castellano was charged with scheme to defraud, falsifying business records and petit larceny.