ICE detainee who escaped custody at JFK Airport ID’d: officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — A man accused of escaping custody at John F. Kennedy Airport was identified by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials Wednesday.

Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, 31, was in custody and awaiting a flight when he fled the airport in a taxi around 9 p.m., according to ICE officials. Port Authority police confirmed the man was seen on surveillance video getting into a taxi.

The man, who is described as a "violent deportee," broke away after agents removed Mbacke's handcuffs as he went through X-ray screening, the Daily News reports.

Officials said no passengers were ever in any danger.

Mbacke was last seen wearing a black or purple shirt, jeans and sneakers. He is 6 feet 3 inches and weighs about 190 pounds.

He entered the U.S. legally in 2005, but was ordered by an immigration judge in September 2015 to be deported after violating the terms of his status, ICE officials said.

Mbacke has previous convictions for multiple weapons and firearms-related offenses, according to ICE.