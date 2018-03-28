ICE detainee escapes custody at JFK Airport, officials say

QUEENS — A man being transported by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at John F. Kennedy Airport escaped officials’ custody Tuesday night, Port Authority police said.

The man, who was previously arrested on a weapons charge and is described as a “violent deportee,” broke away from ICE agents at one of the gates in Terminal B around 8:30 p.m.,the Daily News reported.

While the agents took him through X-ray screening, they removed the detainee from his handcuffs, according to Daily News. As he was being transported to a connecting flight, he ran off, officials said.

Authorities were notified about his escape. Port Authority officials said the man was seen on surveillance video getting into a taxi.