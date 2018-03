Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Frankie J. Grande steps into the role of Blaine Tuttle in "Cruel Intentions," the new musical nightlife experience based on the '90s cult-hit film.

Oji talks with Frankie about his role, the '90s being represented in the play with music from Backstreet Boys and flip phones, Frankie’s charity work and passion for biking.

Catch "Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical Experience" at (Le) Poisson Rouge at 158 Bleecker St.

For tickets, click here.