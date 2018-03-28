Cynthia Nixon to tour NYCHA housing in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Cynthia Nixon is getting an up close and personal look at the problems tenants have been facing as she tours a NYCHA housing development in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

The New York State gubernatorial candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams are set to tour the Albany Houses in Crown Heights and get a firsthand look at the issues with the public housing complex.

Brooklyn is home to 99 NYCHA developments with more than 58,000 apartments.

The scheduled tour comes days after Adams invited Nixon to hear from the tenants who have lived through years of neglect.

Nixon’s primary opponent, Governor Andrew Cuomo, has slammed the city’s handling public housing and pledged $550 million for NYCHA.

Cuomo has called the NYCHA issues a public emergency caused by bureaucracy and racial and economic inequality and has pledged not to sign the state’s budget if it didn’t improve the NYCHA situation.