Brooklyn teen indicted for allegedly shooting 8-year-old girl sitting in van

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A 16-year-old Brooklyn teenager has been indicted for attempted murder and assault for allegedly shooting a child who was sitting in a van in Canarsie.

The bullet struck the 8-year-old girl and lodged in her skull.

Tajay Richards, 16, of New York Avenue, Brooklyn, was arraigned on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and related counts. He is being held on $500,000 bail.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26, in the area of Flatlands Avenue and East 83rd Street. Officials say Richards allegedly opened fire on a crowd of people and struck the little girl.

The girl was in a van stopped at a red light with several other children when shots were fired by a group of men fighting near a Popeyes, according to officials.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“This defendant had the audacity to allegedly open fire during rush hour in the middle of a busy street, striking an innocent young girl who thankfully survived,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “Senseless gun violence will never be tolerated in Brooklyn and this defendant will now face the consequences of his poor choices.”