Bodies of airmen killed in Iraq helicopter crash return home to Long Island

The flag-draped coffins of Captain Christopher Zanetis, Master Sergeant Christopher Raguso and TechnicalSergeant Dashan Briggs returned home to Long Island.

They were three of seven killed in a helicopter crash in Western Iraq after flying low to avoid detection when the rotors hit the power lines.

Four of those killed were from New York.

Raguso, 39, was a flight engineer in the Air National Guard, a lieutenant with their department and in the FDNY. Lieutenant Raguso was also with Division 13 in Queens.

Fire Marshal Christopher T. “Tripp” Zanetis, 37, of the Bureau of Fire Investigation also died in the crash. Fire Marshal Zanetis was a resident of Long Island City and 10-year veteran.

Andreas O'Keeffe, a 37-year-old resident of Center Moriches, was an HH-60G Pave Hawk pilot and a full-time federal civilian employee. He was deployed to Iraq three times. O'Keefe also served in Afghanistan, the Horn of Africa and in Texas during Hurricane Harvey.

Dashan Briggs, a 30-year-old resident of Port Jefferson Station, was an HH-60G special missions aviation flight engineer. He was a full-time military member and had previously been deployed to Afghanistan, to Texas for Hurricane Harvey and to the Caribbean for Hurricane Irma.