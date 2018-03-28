Bicyclist sought in Midtown stabbing, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — Police are searching for the person accused of stabbing a man during a dispute in Midtown Monday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue on E. 42nd Street. The individual, who was riding a bicycle, got into a dispute with the 22-year-old victim who was riding a skateboard, said police.

As the dispute escalated, the individual stabbed the victim multiple times in his stomach, back and thigh, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

The suspected stabber, described to be a male in his 30s missing his front teeth, was seen fleeing on his bicycle east on E. 48th Street toward Third Avenue.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).