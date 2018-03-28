73-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s missing in Brooklyn

BROADWAY TRIANGLE, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a 73-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing in Brooklyn Tuesday.

Adonaida Morales was last seen around 4 p.m. inside her car in a parking lot at 108 Union Avenue, police said.

She then got out of her vehicle and left on foot, said police.

Morales suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, according to her niece.

She is about 5 feet 3 inches with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair and was last seen wearing a black coat, black shoes, black pants and a black cane. She also wears a bracelet with her identification.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).