Watch live: Funeral for fallen FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson

NEW YORK — A funeral honoring FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson is taking place at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Tuesday.

Davidson, who has been posthumously promoted to lieutenant, died early Friday while battling a blaze on a Harlem movie set where Ed Norton and his crew were filming “Motherless Brooklyn.”

He is survived by his wife, Eileen; four children, three daughters, ages 7, 3, and 1, and a 6-year-old son; his parents and brother. Davidson’s father is a retired FDNY firefighter, and his brother is a firefighter stationed in the Bronx.

Eulogies at Davidson’s funeral will be delivered by his brother, Eric Davidson; his cousin’s wife, Lauren Coté; Mayor Bill de Blasio; and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

Watch the funeral procession below: