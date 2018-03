Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — It's the circus with soul, and this year UniverSoul Circus is commemorating its 25th anniversary.

To celebrate, they will be rocking the tri-state in Queens, Brooklyn, Mt. Vernon and Newark through May 28th.

Founded in Atlanta by concert and theatre promoter Cedric Walker, the UniverSoul Circus features a multicultural display of performers from around he world.

Click here for tickets.