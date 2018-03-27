Undocumented dad with teenage daughter in coma after Queens crash terrified he’ll be deported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mozammel Hoque has a million things on his mind as he stands and paces in front of Jamaica Hospital in Queens – including his looming date with federal immigration officials.

But at this moment - none of that matters.

His 19-year old-daughter Mushrat is upstairs, in a coma. Her skull was fractured when she was struck in while crossing Hillside Avenue – in the crosswalk – by a young man who police say ran a red light.

"I don't know what's going to happen to her because the doctors are not saying anything," Hoque said. "He ran over her. She was under the car. I'm just crying, praying for my daughter."

Hoque came to America from his native Bangladesh in 1991 and although Mushrat and her two brothers are all United States citizens, Hoque has been living with a final removal order on his record for more than a decade.

But as is the case with so many other non-criminal undocumented immigrants, years of uneventful routine ICE check-ins turned into tense meetings under the Trump Administration. Those check-ins now often end with detainment and, ultimately, deportation.

"Every time I go, they giving me three months, two months, three months - come back, come back," Hoque said.

ICE officials told him to bring his passport to his next check-in.

Hoque was surrounded by family and friends at Jamaica Hospital. They're concerned for Mushrat's fate and Hoque's fate. He has an ICE check in scheduled for Wednesday morning.

"He's a devoted dad, great father," family friend Rasaq Malik said, breaking down in tears.

Hoque is hoping the Trump administration’s literal interpretation of immigration law will, in his case, take a backseat to a compassionate review of his circumstances…namely his critically injured daughter.

“I want them to know, that they should come here, see my daughter's condition, see my condition, and then they take their decision,” Hoque said.

PIX11 reached out to ICE and a spokesperson declined to comment on his case. But Hoque’s attorney said Hoque already has a petition filed with immigration officials that, if successful, could land him a green card, and a possible end to his pending order of removal. Hoque says his greatest fear is not being there when his daughter comes out of her coma.