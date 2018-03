BALDWIN, N.Y. — A person was struck by a train in Nassau County Tuesday, leading to delays on the Long Island Railroad.

The “unauthorized person” was hit by a train at the LIRR’s Baldwin Station, according to a tweet at 6:46 a.m. His or her condition is not yet known.

LIRR customers should expect delays on the Babylon and Montauk Branches, the LIRR tweeted.

