NEW YORK — A man from Pennsylvania was arrested and charged Tuesday for stabbing a man to death at an Inwood nightclub in 2016, police said.

The NYPD said a large fight erupted inside Opus Lounge on West 202nd Street on March 9 and, during the chaos, Eddy Guzman of the Bronx was stabbed in the chest. He was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on March 17. Guzman was 38-years-old.

Police have arrested and charged Merlin Dilone, 34, from Hazelton, Pennsylvania.