NJ expanding medical marijuana program

New Jersey's medical marijuana program is expected to expand - and in a big way.

The program will reportedly include more medical conditions, such as anxiety, chronic pain and migraines. More medical marijuana shops will be added across the state and more companies will be allowed to get in on the industry. Some companies will be able to grow the product while others will be allowed to process or sell it. And New Jersey residents will be able to get prescriptions and referrals from their personal doctors.

This comes after Gov. Phil Murphy ordered an audit of the state's medical marijuana program back in January, saying that those who need the medicine the most - like veterans, and families of children facing terminal illness - should not have a hard time getting it.

It's still unclear if patients will be able to buy more marijuana at once, or if dispensaries will be allowed to deliver.

Gov. Phil Murphy will announce exactly how he plans to expand the program Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Trenton.