MTA bus reverses, striking and killing employee in Queens: police

COLLEGE POINT, Queens — An MTA employee is dead after being struck by a bus Tuesday morning, police said.

The MTA bus was reversing on 28th Avenue between Ulmer Street and College Point Boulevard around 10:21 a.m. when the incident happened, according to police. It happened at the MTA Bus College Point Depot, bordering College Point and Flushing.

An employee was struck by the reversing bus, and died at the scene, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is the second on-the-job death of an MTA employee in one week.

An MTA worker fell to his death while clearing subway tracks in Manhattan last week.

40.772914 -73.840786