Mexico-based drug kingpin indicted as supplier of fentanyl to NYC

NEW YORK — A Mexico-based drug kingpin and five others have been indicted for smuggling fentanyl and heroin from Mexico into NYC, officials announced Tuesday.

An investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, NYC’s Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Investigators Unit and other law enforcement agencies found that San José del Cabo resident Francisco Quiroz-Zamora, also known as “Gordo,” was the Mexican-based source of recent, large fentanyl shipments to NYC.

In the spring and summer of 2017, an undercover officer posed as a narcotics trafficker and negotiated two purchases of fentanyl from Quiroz-Zamora. He connected the officer with his representatives in NYC.

Quiroz-Zamora was apprehended by law enforcement in November 2017 when he travelled to New York to collect a payment from the undercover officer. He is charged with operating as a major trafficker, second-degree conspiracy and first-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance in connection to over 44 pounds of fentanyl officials seized in the Bronx and Manhattan.

“Fentanyl has been ravaging my county of the Bronx, killing people and shattering communities,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. “Tracing the source to its foreign origins and indicting the kingpin will help stem the flow of this high-profit poison to our city. I am pleased to work with our local, state and federal partners to target these major suppliers.”

Carlos Ramirez, Jesus Perez-Cabral, David Rodriguez, Johnny Beltrez and Richard Rodriguez have been charged with second-degree conspiracy, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and third degrees, second-degree criminal facilitation and criminal possession of a firearm in connection to the case. All are New York residents except for Ramirez, who is from Colorado.

“In New York City and across the nation, fentanyl is causing untold tragedy as it pushes the number of overdose deaths ever higher. This indictment demonstrates our collaborative approach and commitment to tracking those at the top of the lethal supply chain and putting them out of business permanently,” Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan said.